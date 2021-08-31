Will Shang-Chi Release On Disney Plus? Know About Release Date, Who Is Shang-Chi & More

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is slated to release soon and we're so excited! The highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Studios film is scheduled to have a theatrical release across the world. However, several fans also want to know: will Shang-Chi get released on Disney plus? Here's what we know -

Will Shang-Chi release on Disney plus? Is Shang-Chi going to be on Disney Plus Hotstar?

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is slated to release on different dates in different parts of the world, with a theatrical release. The film marks Marvel Studios' first superhero movie with an Asian lead. Here are the different dates according to the country for Shang Chi's release -

September 1 : France, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Netherlands, Sweden, and Singapore

: France, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Netherlands, Sweden, and Singapore September 2 : Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Mexico, Cambodia, Portugal, Serbia, Russia, Slovakia, Taiwan, and Ukraine.

: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Mexico, Cambodia, Portugal, Serbia, Russia, Slovakia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. September 3 : Bulgaria, Canada, Spain, Finland, UK, Ireland, India, Iceland, Latvia, Poland, Turkey, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, and the USA.

: Bulgaria, Canada, Spain, Finland, UK, Ireland, India, Iceland, Latvia, Poland, Turkey, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. September 9 : Greece

: Greece September 16: Thailand

Owing to the theatrical release date of the film, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings will probably debut on Disney+ in October. Marvel's films are slated to stay in theatres for 45 days following which, the film is released on Disney plus. Therefore, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings might debut on Disney Plus on October 18.

Indian fans might have to wait a little more since the OTT release date for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings on Disney+ Hotstar is tentative. This is owing to the fact that even though Marvel's Black Widow was released theatrically and (controversially on Disney+) on July 9, the film is yet to join Disney+ Hotstar. Some outlets claim that Black Widow will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 3, which is also the US release date for Shang-Chi.

Who is Shang-Chi?

Shang-Chi is the son of Wenwu a.k.a. Mandarin, the leader of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi, who changed his name to Shaun, was trained by the organisation since he was a child. He soon became a master martial artist with skills that are unsurpassed. Fans will remember Mandarin from the Iron Man films, Iron Man 3 in particular.

Shang-Chi's cast includes Shimu Liu in the lead role, while Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Florian Munteanu, and Michelle Yeoh appear in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and marks the second film in Phase 4 of the MCU.

IMAGE - SHANG CHI INSTA