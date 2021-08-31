Last Updated:

Will Shang-Chi Release On Disney Plus? Know About Release Date, Who Is Shang-Chi & More

'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' is slated for theatrical release on Sep 3. Here's all we know about the film's Disney+ release date. Read on.

Written By
Samona Punjabi
shang chi

IMAGE - SHANG CHI INSTA


Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is slated to release soon and we're so excited! The highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Studios film is scheduled to have a theatrical release across the world. However, several fans also want to know: will Shang-Chi get released on Disney plus? Here's what we know - 

Will Shang-Chi release on Disney plus? Is Shang-Chi going to be on Disney Plus Hotstar? 

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is slated to release on different dates in different parts of the world, with a theatrical release. The film marks Marvel Studios' first superhero movie with an Asian lead. Here are the different dates according to the country for Shang Chi's release - 

  • September 1: France, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Netherlands, Sweden, and Singapore
  • September 2: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Mexico, Cambodia, Portugal, Serbia, Russia, Slovakia, Taiwan, and Ukraine.
  • September 3: Bulgaria, Canada, Spain, Finland, UK, Ireland, India, Iceland, Latvia, Poland, Turkey, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, and the USA.
  • September 9: Greece
  • September 16: Thailand

Owing to the theatrical release date of the film, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings will probably debut on Disney+ in October. Marvel's films are slated to stay in theatres for 45 days following which, the film is released on Disney plus. Therefore, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings might debut on Disney Plus on October 18. 

READ | Marvel's Shang-Chi to also release in Tamil as Tamil Nadu theatres open to 50% capacity

Indian fans might have to wait a little more since the OTT release date for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings on Disney+ Hotstar is tentative. This is owing to the fact that even though Marvel's Black Widow was released theatrically and (controversially on Disney+) on July 9, the film is yet to join Disney+ Hotstar. Some outlets claim that Black Widow will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 3, which is also the US release date for Shang-Chi. 

READ | Shang-Chi fame Simu Liu opens up on his journey to becoming Marvel's first Asian superhero
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shang-Chi (@shangchi)

Who is Shang-Chi? 

Shang-Chi is the son of Wenwu a.k.a. Mandarin, the leader of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi, who changed his name to Shaun, was trained by the organisation since he was a child. He soon became a master martial artist with skills that are unsurpassed. Fans will remember Mandarin from the Iron Man films, Iron Man 3 in particular. 

READ | Ben Kingsley talks about his role in 'Shang-Chi', says it was 'a tremendous opportunity'

Shang-Chi's cast includes Shimu Liu in the lead role, while Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Florian Munteanu, and Michelle Yeoh appear in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and marks the second film in Phase 4 of the MCU. 

READ | 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu shows his training to 'become one with the character'; WATCH
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shang-Chi (@shangchi)

IMAGE - SHANG CHI INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND