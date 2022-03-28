Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship: What Went Wrong Between The Two?

Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith literally turned the tables at the Red Table Talk, back in June 2020. During the chat show, the duo discussed one of the darkest phases of their marriage, thereby revealing a past 'entanglement' of Jada with R&B singer August Alsina.

According to the couple, Will and Jada took a break from each other for a brief period, that's when The Matrix star developed her relationship with Alsina. As soon as the episode surfaced online, it spread like wildfire on the internet. Here's everything that you need to know about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's tumultuous relationship

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith met on the sets of the iconic television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Reportedly, Jada auditioned for the role of Will's girlfriend in the show. However, she was considered too short and actor Nia Long was then recruited for the same. However, the spark between Will and Jada didn't dim away.

The duo developed the spark when Will separated from Sheree Fletcher. In December 1997, when Jada was three months pregnant, the couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony that took place near Jada's hometown Baltimore, Maryland. Their relationship soon became an example of a successful marriage, leaving many musicians like J Cole, Alicia Keys to mention them in their hit tracks. But the trouble in paradise was then unveiled at the Red Table Talk.

What went wrong between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith?

It was back in 2020 when August Alsina publicly disclosed that he was in a romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. The musician also went on to claim that Jada’s husband, Will Smith was well aware of their ‘entanglement’ and gave him their blessings to carry on their relationship. These claims then came under massive media scrutiny, as fans were shocked to learn that Will and Jada shared a tumultuous relationship and the fact that the affair was carried out with Will’s permission left many enraged.

Soon, the Hollywood sweethearts openly discussed their marriage at the Red Table Talk. During the conversation, Jada admitted that she and August became close about four and a half years ago. Jada added that she and her family were trying to help the singer as he was 'really sick’ at the time.

"It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his health, his mental state," said Jada. She further confirmed that her being romantically involved with him was her own personal decision and that Will had nothing to do with it. A year later, Jada revealed that she felt guilty about having an affair with another man.

(Image: AP)