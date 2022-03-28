Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Were Ready For 'chaos' Before Oscars 2022 Began; Here's Proof

Will Smith's violent response to Chris Rock's 'GI Jane' joke at Oscars 2022 has left netizens divided. The comedian, before presenting the award for the documentary feature made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pickett. The statement did not go down well with Smith who walked onto the stage and slapped Rock.

"Keep my wife's name out of your mouth," Smith said, to which Rock replied, "I am going to okay." Moments later, Smith tendered an apology while receiving his maiden Oscar for 'King Richard'.

Were Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith ready for 'chaos'?

In a weird turn of events, it appears that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were all ready for 'chaos' hours before the event began. Taking to his Instagram post, Will shared a quirky video with his wife, wherein the Hollywood power couple were seen flaunting their Oscars 2022 designer wear. While Will looked dapper in a crisp suit, Jada opted for an extravagant voluminous green gown. While sharing the video, Will wrote, "Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos." Take a look at it below:

Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?

It all began when Chris Rock said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you," as he joked about her baldness. Will Smith's wife lost hair due to a medical condition namely Alopecia. As soon as the joke was cracked, Will rushed to the stage to confront him. No one expected what ensued next. Will Smith literally charged at the comedian and slapped him on live TV. The incident has created a massive buzz online, with many slamming Smith for physically assaulting Chris Rock at the event.

Will Smith gives an apology

When Smith went on the stage again for accepting his first Oscar Award, the actor tendered an apology to the Academy Awards and the audience for his behaviour. He said, "I just hope they didn't see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to my all my fellow nominees."

Image: Instagram/@willsmith /AP