Will Smith Announces Memoir Title & Cover In A Video, Says 'It's Been A Labour Of Love'

Actor Will Smith recently treated fans with a piece of amazing news where he unveiled the cover and title of his upcoming autobiography. The inspirational memoir titled 'WILL' is set to be published by Penguin Press on November 9. The memoir will explore his personal trajectory from his childhood in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to his iconic roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and an array of hit films like Ali (2001) and Hitch (2005).

The award-winning actor took his Instagram to share the news about his book in a video with an intriguing cover. "It's been a labour of love," Smith said in a video posted on Instagram about the exciting news. He added in the video, "I've been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready." The book is an "inspirational tale of how [Will Smith's] true self-knowledge helped to propel him to extraordinary success, and then evolve further to a place of deeper peace - with himself, his loved ones, and the world," according to the press release announcing the book deal in October 2018. The press release further stated that “The idea is to communicate visually the evolution of a person, from childhood through adulthood, and at major stages of their lives in between.”

The actor also revealed the cover for the forthcoming release, which was created by New Orleans-based visual artist Brandan "BMike" Odums. The cover features a series of portraits of the actor painted on top of each other. Later in the video, Smith addressed upcoming negotiations with five book publishers. "I feel very confident that we're gonna go with the highest bidder... I'm just saying," he said with a smile. The book will not only be inspirational, but it will also highlight Smith's humour and candor which is a hit among his fans. "Mark Manson is the TRUTH! He's gonna get a book outta me," Smith captioned the video. "I'm SOOO ready! I'm 'bout to tell y'all ALL MY BUSINESS."

