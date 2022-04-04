Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Feud Finds Multiple Mentions At 64th Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards was definitely a treat to watch for all music enthusiasts. Apart from stunning performances from musicians like BTS, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, the Award ceremony also saw several mentions of the infamous Oscars 2022 incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Apart from host Trevor Noah cracking up audiences with a hilarious dig on the incident where Smith smacked Rock on the face after the comedian poked fun at Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett's baldness, comedian Nate Bargatze entered the stage wearing a helmet to "avoid getting slapped".

Trevor Noah opens 64th Grammy Awards ceremony with 'Will Smith smack' joke

After entering the stage, host Trevor Noah addressed the audience with a joke about Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. While referring to the incident, Noah asked the audience to not think of the Grammys as an award show, adding that it was just a concert where they will be giving out awards, listening to music, dancing, singing, and "keeping people’s names out of our mouths."

The host said, "Don’t even think of this as an award show. It’s a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, singing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night. So let’s get straight into it."

From Quest Love to LeVar Burton, Will Smith-Chris Rock feud finds multiple mentions at Grammys

Not only Noah, but several other artists poked fun at the Oscars incident. Questlove joked, "All right, I am going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me. As they say, it is far better to give than to receive. Well, I’m not so sure about that because last Sunday it felt pretty good to receive."

RT @APEntertainment: Questlove wouldn't talk about Will Smith. The Oscar winner redirected the spotlight onto the men behind the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival featured in his documentary “Summer of Soul.” pic.twitter.com/c2Fm7TPAGY — Michael Miller—5229 Cornell Ave, El Paso, TX 79924 (@CarnageMovie) March 29, 2022

The slap incident was then mentioned when LeVar Burton and Nate Bargatze came on the stage and the former introduced Nate by saying, "I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian. If you know what I mean. So, I need to caution everybody. Remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself."

Nate arrived on the stage wearing a large black helmet, which invited loud laughter from the audience. He joked, "They said comedians have to wear these now at awards shows during the joke parts. It doesn’t even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me." Nate continued, "This is stupid, I will take it off," after which he removed his helmet and proceeded to present the award for Best Spoken Word Album.

