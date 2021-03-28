Will Smith Denied Going Topless For 'Bad Boys'; Read More Trivia About Michael Bay's Film

Bad Boys is an action comedy film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami narcotics detectives. Directed by Michael Bay, the movie earned great reviews from the audiences turning into a commercial success and a movie series. There are a few trivia about the film that many fans do not know.

'Bad Boys' Trivia

Debutant director Michael Bay didn’t like the script of the movie. He often engaged lead actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in discussions about how the dialogue and scenes could improve. The filmmaker allowed them to improvise while the camera was rolling.

The two detectives were originally intended to be played by Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes.

The production company refused to finance the climax action sequences, so Michael Bay paid the studio $25,000 to shoot the final scene.

The rights of Bad Boys script was bought by Sony from Disney for $3 million.

The studio wanted Arsenio Hall to team up with Martin Lawrence. However, Hall turned the movie, and Michael Bay replaced him with Will Smith, following his success in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Michael Bay and Will Smith argued over an hour for, the latter’s “Hey, man, I love you” dialogue to Martin Lawrence towards the end of the movie. However, in the end, they shot it and Smith said the line.

The original title of the movie was Bulletproof Hearts.

Laurence Fishburne turned the role of Mike Lowrey, played by Martin Lawrence.

Michael Bay wanted Will Smith to go topless for his chase sequence. However, Smith would only go as far as to do the scene in an unbuttoned dress shirt, and that is how it features in the movie.

Marisa Tomei was considered to portray the character of Julie Mott. It was played by Téa Leoni in Bad Boys.

Michael Bay screened the opening scene for his mother, Harriet, who was concerned about the amount of profanity in it. The filmmaker re-edited the scene to make his mom happy, removing a handful of the expletives.

Bad Boys had a reference to Michael Jordan being retired from basketball. Less than a month before the movie’s release, Jordan did retire but made a comeback.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Bad Boys

Disclaimer: The above trivia has been sourced from various entertainment sites, including IMDb. Republicworld does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the trivia