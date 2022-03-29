Amidst the recent buzz created by Will Smith and Chirs Rock's altercation at the Academy awards 2022, it was reported that the actor expressed his grief on hitting the comedian on stage and confessed that it was very impulsive. He even confessed that he didn't even consider the ramifications or how shocking he would look.

As Will Smith stormed the Academy Awards stage as he slapped Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. Following the surprising incident, The King Richard actor recently posted a letter of apology on social media stating that his behaviour at the Academy Awards was 'unacceptable and inexcusable', however, a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for him to bear.

Will Smith opens up about his altercation with Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

According to People, it was revealed that the King Richard actor did not think about the consequences when he hit Chris Rock at the Academy Awards 2022. A source close to the outlet revealed that the actor mentioned how he was just trying to protect his family and added that Jada was the only one he was concerned about. Stating further, he even confessed how he did not even consider the ramifications or how shocking he would look and just thought about protecting and went into that mode of protector and provider.

He stated, "It was very impulsive, and in the moment he was protecting his family," the source told People. "Jada was the only thing he was concerned about. He didn't even consider the ramifications or how shocking he would look. He just thought about protecting and went into that mode of protector and provider. The people who are closest to him know that wasn't the answer, and you can't resort to violence. It was an out-of-body moment for him."

On the other hand, Will Smith also penned a public apology to Chris Rock in which he posted a note on Instagram that read, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." (sic)

