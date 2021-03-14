Will Smith Documentaries Like 'One Strange Rock', 'Amend' & More To Look Out For

Will Smith, whose breakthrough came when he played a fictionalised version of himself in the 90’s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is the only actor who has starred in eight consecutive superhit films at the box-office. Ranked as the most bankable star by Forbes, Will was last seen on the big screen in Bad Boys for Life. Alongside his appearances in blockbuster films, he has also been featured in several documentaries. Here we have got you the list of Will Smith's documentaries to look out for.

Will Smith's documentaries to look out for-

One Strange Rock

Bankrolled by Nutopia in conjunction with Darren Aronofsky, One Strange Rock is a television documentary series, which premiered on National Geographic Channel on March 26, 2018. It features Will Smith as a host and astronauts- Chris Hadfield, Nichole Stott, Jeffrey A Hoffman, Mae Jemison, Leland Melvin, Mike Massimino, Jerry Linenger and Peggy Whitsons. The nature documentary revolves around the story of how life survives and thrives on earth. The eight astronauts tell their unique perspective of being away from the planet for over 1000 days. Season two of the documentary is being expected to premiere in the month of March this year on the same channel.

Will Smith: Off the Deep End

Helmed by Jedd Thomas, Will Smith: Off the Deep End aired in August 2020 on Discovery as Shark Week continued to air. In the docuseries, Will tries to overcome his fear of sharks by diving into the shark-infested waters without a cage to face 13-foot, 700-pound beasts of the ocean. The series also features Stuart Cove, Paul de Gelder, Judy Ho.

Amend: The Fight for America

Released in February 2021 by Netflix, Amend: The Fight for America is the six-part documentary series that is executively produced and hosted by Will Smith. Along with Will, Terence Carter, Jana Babatunde-Bey, Jamal Watson, Tom Yellin, Robe Imbriano, Jonna Mclaughlin, Angus Wall and Larry Wilmore are also executively producing the docuseries. Each episode explores American history through the lens of the US constitution’s 14th amendment. The series has the viewers questioning what the United States actually means for them.

