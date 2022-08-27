Will Smith Feeling 'less Depressed' After Public Apology To Chris Rock: Report

Hollywood star Will Smith's infamous feud with comedian Chris Rock was one of the biggest takeaways from Oscars 2022. The feud left the audience divided, with several criticising Smith for slapping Rock on the stage of the Academy Awards ceremony. It has been a while now since the incident took place and Smith apologised publicly to Rock, and the Men In Black star is reportedly feeling "less depressed" now.

A report by Entertainment Tonight revealed that the King Richard star is feeling much more positive after his public apology to Rock. The report mentioned how the actor was in "very low spirits" before his apology. However, sharing the video and answering questions made him feel more comfortable while stepping out in public, as per the report.

The media house quoted a source as saying that Will Smith "is feeling much more confident and less depressed."

"He was in very low spirits prior to making his public apology. He feels less ashamed now and more comfortable being out and about in public again because he has and continues to do the work that needs to be done for himself, his wife, his family, his friends, his colleagues, his fans, the Academy, Chris and Chris' family," the source was quoted by Entertainment Tonight as saying.

Will Smith's apology to Chris Rock

Will Smith grabbed international headlines as he planted a slap on Chris Rock's face after the latter cracked a joke regarding Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. Months after the incident, Will Smith took to his social media handles to offer a public apology to Chris Rock. The video, that the The Pursuit Of Happyness star shared, began with a note that read, "It's been a minute... Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work... You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer." Moving ahead in the clip, the actor said, "It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk."

(Image: AP)