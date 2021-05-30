Will Smith Films That Showcase Death-defying Action Stunts With A Dose Of Deadpan Humour

Will Smith is one of the popular American artists who has appeared in numerous movies and television shows and has illustrated how he aced in delivering delightful comic scenes along with breath-taking action sequences. Many of Will Smith’s movies include his stunning performances for which he received amazing reviews from his fans as well as the critics.

Will Smith’s movies that were a perfect mix of action and deadpan humour

Hancock

Released in 2008, it was a popular American superhero film that showcased Will Smith, Jason Bateman and Charlize Theron in the lead. The plot of the film followed a humorous and action-filled journey of a superhero whose stunts often cost the city millions of dollars. Though the movie received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, it became the fourth highest-grossing movies of that year.

Men in Black series

The first one among the series was released in 1997 and received amazing reviews from the viewers. This American sci-fi action-comedy film was directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and even the sequel to the movies namely Men in Black 2 and Men in Black 3 were directed by him. The series also included the fourth instalment but it did not include Will Smith. Some of the popular cast members of the movies included actors namely Tommy Lee Jones, Linda Fiorentino, Tony Shalhoub, Rip Torn, Jon Gries, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Vincent D'Onofrio and many more.

I, Robot

Directed by Alex Proyas, the American science-fiction film showcased Will Smith, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, Alan Tudyk, Chi McBride and Bridget Moynahan. The movie involved some thrilling action sequences along with some stunning visual effects. The movie also received a nomination at the Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects. While the movie was applauded for its performances and visual effects, it was highly criticised for its plot.

Gemini Man

Featuring Will Smith, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the lead, the movie was directed by Ang Lee. Released in 2019, the movie followed the story of a hitman who becomes a target of his own younger clone. The movie drew mixed reviews from the audiences as well as critics for the plot of the story but the performances of the cast were highly applauded.

Bad Boys

Directed by Michale Bay and bankrolled by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie was a commercial success. While the movie drew mixed reviews from the audience, the makers did come up with two sequels, Bad Boys II in 2003 and Bad Boys for Life in 2020. The movie trilogy was one of the popular Will Smith’s movies that were loved for its action and comedy sequences.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GEMINI MAN TRAILER

