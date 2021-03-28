Will Smith Has Made Cameo Appearances In Both Hollywood And Bollywood, Check List Of Films

Will Smith is one of the biggest stars around the world. He is known for playing several popular lead roles in television shows and movies, in his career spanning more than four decades. The actor has also been seen in a few projects in a special appearance. Know all about them here.

List of Will Smith’s cameos on the big screen

Jersey Girl

The first of Will Smith’s cameos came in 2004 released comedy-drama film, Jersey Girl. It has Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Stephen Root, Mike Starr, Raquel Castor, Jennifer Lopez, and George Carlin in his final onscreen appearance before his demise. Directed by Kevin Smith, the movie has Will Smith in an uncredited cameo as himself. The project underperformed at the ticket windows.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

The next addition in Will Smith’s cameos was in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. He played the role of an ESPN Reporter in the 2013 release film. Directed by Adam McKay, it stars Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, and Chris Applegate as they reprise their characters from the original movie. Harrison Ford, Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, Meagan Good, and Dylan Baker also joined the cast. After receiving mostly positive reviews, it was a success at the box office.

Winter’s Tale

Helmed by Akiva Goldsman in his directorial debut, Winter’s Tale is a romantic fantasy film released in 2014. It features Colin Farrell, Jessica Brown Findlay, Russell Crowe, William Hurt, Jennifer Connelly, and Eva Marie Saint, in pivotal roles. Will Smith was seen in a special role as Judge aka Lucifer. The movie got criticized by the viewers and tanked at the box office.

Student of the Year 2

The latest addition to Will Smith’s cameos was in Student of the Year 2. The teen romantic drama movie has Tiger Shroff in the lead role with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria making their acting debut. Aditya Seal was seen in a supporting role. Will Smith was seen for a short time in a track named The Jawaani Song. It was Smith’s first appearance in any Bollywood movie.

Besides Will Smith’s movie cameos, he was also seen in a few television shows. His first acting role was a special appearance in the 1990’s ABC Afterschool Special as a Hawker in The Perfect Date episode. The actor was seen as himself in NBC’s sitcom Blossom in 1992.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Jersey Girl