Will Smith Has Worked With THESE Actors More Than Once In His Career; See List

Will Smith is one of the top actors around the world. Making his big-screen debut in 1992, he has appeared in more than 20 films and has earned praises for his performances. In his career of nearly three decades, Smith has ventured with a few actors in multiple projects.

Will Smith has worked with these actors more than once

Martin Lawrence

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been seen together in the Bad Boys film series. They first worked together on 1995 released Bad Boys directed by Michael Bay. Following its success, the duo reprised their detective characters in Bad Boys II and Bad Boys for Life. Smith and Lawrence have been applauded for their onscreen banter.

Tommy Lee Jones

Among the most popular Will Smith’s movies are Men in Black. The sci-fi action comedy film has him with Tommy Lee Jones as they portray two agents of a secret organization that supervises aliens on Earth. As the movie was a success, it spun into a franchise with Smith and Lee Jonas returning as Agent K and Agent J, respectively, in Men in Black II and Men in Black 3.

Charlize Theron

Will Smith and Charlize Theron first ventured together in 2000 released the sports film The Legend of Bagger Vance. Directed by Robert Redford, it also featured Matt Damon in a key role. Smith and Theron reunited after eight years for the superhero comedy-drama film Hancock, along with Jason Bateman. Both the projects received mixed reviews from the audiences.

Margot Robbie

Will Smith’s movies with Margot Robbie have got mixed reactions from the viewers. Focus (2015) marked the first time when the two actors worked with each other. They essayed two con artists in this commercial hit film. A year later, Smith and Robbie were seen in Suicide Squad, a DC Extended Universe (DCEU) project directed by David Ayer with an ensemble cast.

Jaden Smith

The father-son duo of Will Smith and Jaden Smith have worked their magic on the silver screen a couple of times. They appeared together in The Pursuit of Happyness as father and son, with Jaden in his big-screen debut. The biographical drama is considered to be among the most acclaimed Will Smith’s movies. Then in 2013, Will and Jaden worked again on After Earth, a post-apocalyptic action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan. It got criticism from the viewers but fared well at the box office.

