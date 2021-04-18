Will Smith Helps Fans Find A Purpose In Life Through Four Thoughtful Steps; Watch

Hollywood star Will Smith has quite often shared his thoughts and ideas with his fans through various social media posts. The actor had previously spoken about finding a purpose in life and how the entire process can be kicked off. Through an Instagram video, Will Smith stated that exploring and learning through experience is an important part of finding the ultimate purpose. He was also of the stance that it is all about contributing to this world in some way or another.

Will Smith helps fans find a purpose in life

Hollywood actor Will Smith had previously posted an Instagram video speaking about the purpose of life and how one can achieve it with a proper plan and hard work. In the video posted, Will Smith mentions that there are a lot of people who are uncertain about their purpose in life as it might not be easy to find. He believes that it can be done through four systematic steps which include exploring, experiencing, creating and relating.

According to Will Smith, most things are learnt in life through experiences and hence going out and being open to options is important. One must keep trying and exploring different areas and learn from the experience that comes from such a journey. He sternly believes that putting thought into action and creating is just as important. One can only find their true purpose in life when they make it a point to put efforts and see where it leads.

The last step according to Will Smith is relating the purpose with oneself. The catch is to find the link that connects them and the universe together, leaving the person satisfied with their work. The actor also states that in the end, it all comes down to making a difference in this world. That, according to him, must be the ultimate motive for everyone. Have a look at the video on Will Smith’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have agreed with Will Smith’s notion with supportive messages. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Will Smith's Instagram

