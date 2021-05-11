Will Smith Hits Gym, Breaks Into Country 'hoedown' After His 'dad Bod' Goes Viral

After Will Smith's viral photo and video flaunting his 'Dad Bod' broke the internet, the Hollywood A-lister hit the gym and has now given fans a sneak peek into his fun workout routine. The two-time Academy Award-winning actor set the gym floor ablaze with his dance moves as he broke into a country 'hoedown' as part of his fitness regime after recently kicking off his weight loss journey. On Monday, Will took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself clapping and dancing in sync with a country music tune.

Will Smith's latest workout video leaves fans super impressed

Will Smith recently made headlines for sharing a couple of unfiltered posts about body positivity on Instagram, wherein he was seen showcasing his pandemic weight unabashedly. While the 52-year-old admitted being in the "worst shape" of his life, he soon took a vow to shed all the extra kilos and even swore to keep himself away from "midnight muffins" in his post. With his latest workout video on Instagram, it looks like Will's oath to focus on his fitness is showing results already as his physique appeared quite leaner in comparison to his previous posts.

Yesterday, i.e. May 10, 2021, Will Smith shared a video of himself breaking into a hoedown country dance at the gym. In the video, the Bad Boys for Life actor could be seen beaming with glee as he danced and clapped along with shuffling his feet and jumping with joy. Posting the video on Instagram, he wrote, "My hoedown cool down". Will also took to the comment section of his post and jokingly added saying he managed to perform "10 reps" of the same.

Check out Will Smith's Instagram post below:

Soon after Will Smith's video surfaced online, it was quick to go viral and his infectious energy was lavished with heaps of praise by the masses. A lot of fans of the Hollywood superstar also flocked to the comment section of his IG post to point out that he visibly looked leaner than in his previous photos. While one user wrote, "He’s lookin’ leaner already", another commented, "Day 1 and you already look like 20 pounds lighter".

Take a look at some more reactions below:

