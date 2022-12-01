Will Smith-Jade Pinkett Smith Walk Red Carpet Together For 1st Time After Oscars Slapgate

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made their first red carpet appearance following the controversial Oscars 2022 slapgate involving Chris Rock. The couple arrived at the premiere of Will's forthcoming drama film Emancipation alongside their kids Jaden Smith and Willow Smith as well as Smith's son Trey, whom he shares with his ex, Sheree Zampino. The couple has been in headlines throughout the year after Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars stage for poking fun at Jada's baldness.

In pictures shared on social media, Will is seen dressed in a maroon three-piece suit with black shoes, while Jada wore a white turtleneck ballgown with embellishments. Jaden was seen in a black and white printed tuxedo, while Willow appeared in a black co-ord set with silver embellishments. Take a look.

Will Smith attends the #Emancipation Premiere in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/DbIqnlc9v8 — SARANYA SINGPEM (@SSingpem) December 1, 2022

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere. pic.twitter.com/plHnavLS3c — 21metgala (@21metgala) December 1, 2022

Emancipation comes as Will's first big release following the Oscars controversy. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film narrates the story of an escaped slave Gordon, famously known as “Whipped Peter." It will premiere in theatres on December 2, 2022, followed by a December 9 release on Apple TV+.

Ahead of the release, the actor discussed that he's aware of the audience's apprehensions about watching the film following his actions. Smith said he hoped his image doesn't take away from the efforts his team has put into bringing about the film. "The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don't penalize my team. At this point, that's what I'm working for," he told Fox 5.

In another recent appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Smith recalled the 'horrific' Oscars night, mentioning that his reaction was a result of "bottled rage." He said "I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behaviour at all." Days after the incident, Will publicly apologised to Chris and subsequently resigned from the Academy.

