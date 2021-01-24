Will Smith Jokes About How Everyone Around Oprah Ends Up Becoming Her 'personal Assistant'

Will Smith was seen in The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2019 and on the show, he discussed celebrating the opening of Tyler Perry's new studio in Atlanta, Georgia. While doing so, he joked about Barack being the one to get food for Oprah during the celebration. He joked about how everyone around Oprah Winfrey ended up becoming her 'personal assistant'. Read ahead to know more.

While speaking of the opening celebration of Tyler Perry's new studio, Will said that it was a spectacular evening as a soundstage was dedicated to him. He further spoke about Oprah Winfrey and joked that she had been famous for so long that everyone around her ending up assisting her. He said that he had seen Barack getting Oprah something to eat during the celebration.

Will also spoke about many other things on the show. He spoke about his film Gemini Man. He spoke about the challenges of starring opposite himself. In the film, Will played the role of a veteran assassin who faces off against his younger clone. He also revealed that his younger self wasn’t him but a 100 per cent digital human.

More about Will Smith's movies

Will Smith achieved fame as a rapper and his popularity increased dramatically when he began starring in the NBC television series named The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. This show ran for six seasons. After the show ended, Will transitioned from television to films. He is the only actor to have starred in eight consecutive movies that were a blockbuster hit. He has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards and has won four Grammy Awards. He has been nominated for an average of about 200 awards. He was the first hip-hop artist to be nominated for an Academy Award for his role of Muhammad Ali in the film Ali that released in 2001.

More about Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is best known for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, broadcast from Chicago which ran for 25 years. Later, she launched her own production company. She has won many accolades throughout her career. She formed her network, the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2008.

