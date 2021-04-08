Will Smith-Martin Lawrence Celebrate Bad Boys' 26th Anniversary With A Fun Video; Watch

Bad Boys is an action comedy film released in April 1995. Directed by Michael Bay, in his feature directorial debut, it stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami narcotics detectives. The movie received mixed responses from the viewers, but became a commercial success, gaining a cult following, and spawning a film series. Recently, Smith and Lawrence celebrated Bad Boys’ 26th Anniversary.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence celebrate Bad Boys’ 26th Anniversary

Will Smith has more than 50 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He shared a reel on his handle with Martin Lawrence as they celebrate Bad Boys’ 26th Anniversary. In it, the duo walks in with Smith wearing his sunglasses and Martin putting on his detective badge. They strike a pose and an animated blast happens in the background. Then the poster of the two actors from Bad Boys film appears and it is seen that they have recreated that poster. The song used is I'm Just a Kid by Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan. Take a look at the reel below.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence recently reunited for the virtual screening of NAACP Image Awards. Their movie Bad Boys for Life, the fourth installment in the Bad Boys film series, was nominated at the event in the outstanding motion picture category. It won the award and the actors thanked the jury.

Bad Boys has Will Smith as Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence as Marcus Burnett. The two hip detectives protect a witness to a murder while investigating a case of $100 million worth of stolen heroin from the evidence storage room from their police vault. The screenplay was by Michael Barrie, Jim Mulholland, and Doug Richardson, from a story by George Gallos

Bad Boys cast include Téa Leoni, Tchéky Karyo, Theresa Randle, Joe Pantoliano, Marg Helgenberger, Nestor Serrano, Julio Oscar Mechoso, and others. The movie turned out to be a hit at the box office making around $140 million against a budget of $20 million. Later two sequels were released, Bad Boys II (2003) and Bad Boys for Life (2020), completing the trilogy. The latter movie is said to be the last film featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence together in the franchise.

