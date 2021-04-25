Will Smith Movies With The Most Memorable Characters Showcasing Actor's Versatility

Will Smith's movies, such as The Pursuit Of Happyness, the Bad Boys film franchise, After Earth and many others have seen the actor experimenting with genres and the kind of stories he has told. Although majorly known for his action-packed on-screen personas, some of Will Smith's movies have shown the audience members that the actor who started with "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" has more to him than meets the eye. This article is essentially an enlistment of all of the films that see Will Smith showcase his acting prowess rather than his ability to take down the antagonists at a moment's notice. Read on for more.

1) The Pursuit Of Happyness

Known as one of the most emotional films that Smith has been a part of, Will Smith plays the character of a real-life business tycoon and motivational speaker, Christopher Gardner. In this film, Smith's Gardner has to deal with the financial troubles that are brought upon him due to a string of professional failures, a gut-wrenching divorce and an unpaid internship at a brokerage firm. Smith's performance has been described as "Inspirational" and "Heart-Breaking" amongst others. The film, which has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Concussion

Yet another film that is based on real-life events, Concussion sees Smith as Dr Bennet Omalu. Smith's Omalu is based on a real-life physician of Nigerian American descent whose sole mission in the film is to enlighten people about chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a football-related head trauma in players. Smith's performance has been described as "the one will an unquantifiable amount of fortitude" and "beautifully restrained". The film, which has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) Seven Pounds

The viewers have seen Will Smith kick, punch and grovel at his on-screen counterparts who, by that point in the film, have very much earned it. But, Seven Pounds features Will Smith as a guilt-ridden IRS officer who wants to make amends for all the lives he has taken by making those of seven others better. His performance in the film has been described as "beautifully emotional" and "poignant", amongst others. The film, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) Hitch

Hitch sees Will Smith shed her action-star persona and step into the realm of a romantic dramedy. Hitch sees Will as a dating expert who helps people find the partner of their dreams, but things take a drastic turn when a gossip columnist (Eva Mendes) steps foot into his life. His performance in the film has been described as "hilarious", "entertaining" and "enlightening". The film, which has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb, can be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

5) Collateral Beauty

Will Smith stars as Howard Inlet, a grief-stricken father whose company is being eyed on by his colleague in this story about loss, grief and internal politics. Smith's performance in the film has been described by many as "the one that causes an emotional knot in one's stomach", "melancholic and yet bright" and "effectively disturbing", amongst others. The film, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee.