Will Smith Once Revealed He Was A 'physicist At Heart' And A 'student Of Patterns'

Will Smith had once opened up in an interview about him being a physicist at heart when he was asked about his alternative career. As his son, Jaden Smith, had accompanied him in the interview, they both had dived into a deep conversation on how there was a special equation for everything.

Will Smith on being a 'physicist at heart’

According to reports by The Vulture, Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith had interacted together as they completed their movie, After Earth. When Will Smith was asked what would he be doing in life if he wasn’t an actor, he had responded that he saw himself as a physicist at heart. He had further revealed that he was a student of patterns and he looked at everything in his life as trying to find the single equation and the theory of everything. Even Jaden Smith had spoken about it in the interview, agreeing that there was a theory to everything. Will Smith had then added that one could bet that it was going to happen tomorrow when they found things that were tried and true for millennia.

Will Smith had further talked about patterns, mentioning how patterns were all over the place but it was really different to find the patterns in Best Actress. Even Jaden was asked the same to which he had stated that there was a special equation for everything and their mathematics had evolved enough for them but they still had whole new mathematics that they would have to learn to get that equation. Will Smith had further shared that he completely agreed with what his son Jaden Smith had said.

Will Smith’s latest

Will Smith was last seen in TV shows namely Will Smith: Off the Deep End and Amend: The Fight For America. The actor has now been gearing up for the release of two of his upcoming films namely King Richard and Aladin 2. In King Richard, the actor will be seen essaying the lead role of Richard Williams while other actors in the movie included Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Jon Bernthal, Demi Singleton and others.

IMAGE: WILL SMITH'S INSTAGRAM

