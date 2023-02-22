Will Smith Pokes Fun At Himself Over Viral Oscars Slap Moment With This Video | Watch

Will Smith created the most viral Oscars moment by slapping Chris Rock during the live ceremony in 2022. As the latest edition of the Academy Awards are nearing, Smith posted a TikTok video where he seemed to allude to the infamous slap moment. After, the incident, the King Richard actor was banned from attending Oscars for the next 10 years.

In his latest video, Smith showed off his Oscars trophy which he won after the 'slap' incident during the 2022 Oscars. Even though he did not say anything in the video, his silent reaction is speaking volumes. It seemed as if Smith is looking to remind the fans that he won the Oscar for Best Actor for King Richard, which many don't seem to remember since slap incident overshadowed his glory.

Will Smith joins viral TikTok video trend

In the clip that Will Smith posted on Instagram, he could be recreating a viral TikTok trend. A creator suggested that the key to an “interesting and fun” life is to ask inanimate objects how they feel about you.

“For example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition?” the creator siad. In the side-by-side video, Smith listened intently and nodded.

After this, Smith picked up his Oscars trophy, looked at it and then turned back towards the camera.

The aftermath of Will Smith's slap incident

After the slap incident at the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith has apologised to Chris Rock. In a video posted last year, Smith shared that he made an attempt to reach out to Rock, but he did not hear back from him. The Hollywood star added that he was sorry for his actions and would learn from his mistakes.