Actor Will Smith recently quashed rumours regarding 'infidelity' in his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith, quipping that there hasn't been any affair. During a recent interview on CBS's Sunday Morning with Gayle King, the King Richard star mentioned that the couple talks about everything and has never 'surprised' each other with anything ever.

The SAG Award recipient further added that he wants to encourage the "chatter" about his life as it can be a stepping stone to spark a real conversation. Will Smith's statement comes months after he admitted that his wife 'wasn't the only one' indulging in relationships outside of their marriage. Will had also quipped that Jada 'never believed in conventional marriage' and had family members who stepped outside monogamous relationships.

Will Smith refutes rumours of 'infidelity' in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

In the recent CBS interview, Smith quipped, "There's never been infidelity in our marriage. Never," and further added,""I have decided that chatter about my life can be of benefit to people. I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous."

According to People, earlier in July 2020, Jada spoke about her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina, which happened years ago when she was on a break with Smith. She stated, "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love."

During a promotional event for his memoir last year, Will told GQ about Jada not being a believer of a conventional marriage setup. "Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up," he said last year and added, "There were significant endless discussions about what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."

For the uninitiated, Jada and Will tied the knot in 1997, when Jada was pregnant with the duo's firstborn. They share two children together, namely- son Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith.

(IMAGE: AP)