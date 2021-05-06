Last Updated:

Will Smith Quiz: Guess These Will Smith Movies Based On One-line Summary

In a career spanning 3 decades, Will Smith has starred in a wide range of films. Guess these Will Smith movies solely based on a one-line summary.

Will Smith

Will Smith began his acting career after he starred in NBC'S popular television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Ait. In a career spanning almost three decades, the 52-year-old actor has been a part of several iconic films of various genres, portraying a wide variety of roles. If you consider yourself an ardent Will Smith fan, try to guess his movies with the one-line summary.

Will Smith's quiz based on one-line movie summary

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1. People were forced to leave Earth a millennium ago to establish a new home on Nova Prime and the teenage son feels enormous pressure to follow his legendary father's footsteps in the new world.

  • Suicide Squad
  • Ali
  • Wild Wild West
  • After Earth

2. An aline crash the land on earth and two agents of a secret organization supervise extraterrestrial lifeforms who live on Earth and hide their existence from ordinary humans. 

  • The Legend of Bagger Vance
  • Men In Black
  • Bad Boys
  • Independence Day

3. An elite 51-year-old assassin is all set to call quits after his 72nd job done but his plans turn upside down when he faces off against a younger clone of himself.

  • Ride or Die
  • ATL
  • Gemini Man
  • The Seat Filler

4. An abandoned kid living with a mean foster mom finds her life taking a turn when a business tycoon and New York City mayoral candidate makes a thinly-veiled campaign move and takes her in.

  • Annie
  • Hitch
  • Hancock
  • Seven Pounds

5. A struggling salesman takes custody of his son but gets evicted from the apartment and he's poised to begin a life-changing professional career as an intern with no pay at the beginning.

  • Pursuit of Happyness
  • Winter's Tale
  • Collateral Beauty
  • Dads

6. A technophobic cop is assigned to investigate a crime that may have been committed by a robot and it leads to a larger threat to humanity.

  • ATL
  • Made In America
  • Focus
  • I, Robot

7. A lovable street urchin stumbles upon a magic lamp that has the power to make a person's deepest wishes come true but the lamp is in the eyes of a power-hungry Grand Vizier who wants to overthrow the Sultan

  • Aladdin
  • Spies In Disguise
  • Shark Tale
  • Ali

8. After a plague spanning years kills most of humanity and transforms people into monsters, the sole survivor in New York embarks on a journey to find a cure.

  • Men In Black III
  • I Am Legend
  • Bad Boys II
  • Seven Pounds

9. A corrupt politician and his NSA goons target a lawyer who accidentally receives a piece of key evidence to a politically motivated crime.

  • Concussion
  • Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
  • Enemy of the State
  • Bad Boys for Life

10. In an alternate, present-day evil creatures are seen coexisting since the beginning of time and two police officers, one human and another orc embark to find the powerful wand before evil creatures do.

  • Bright
  • Spies in Disguise
  • Suicide Squad
  • Focus

Will Smith's movies quiz answer bank:

  1. After Earth
  2. Men In Black
  3. Gemini Man
  4. Annie
  5. Pursuit of Happyness
  6. I, Robot
  7. Aladdin
  8. I Am Legend
  9. Enemy of the State
  10. Bright

