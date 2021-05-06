Will Smith Quiz: Guess These Will Smith Movies Based On One-line Summary

Will Smith began his acting career after he starred in NBC'S popular television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Ait. In a career spanning almost three decades, the 52-year-old actor has been a part of several iconic films of various genres, portraying a wide variety of roles. If you consider yourself an ardent Will Smith fan, try to guess his movies with the one-line summary.
1. People were forced to leave Earth a millennium ago to establish a new home on Nova Prime and the teenage son feels enormous pressure to follow his legendary father's footsteps in the new world.
- Suicide Squad
- Ali
- Wild Wild West
- After Earth
2. An aline crash the land on earth and two agents of a secret organization supervise extraterrestrial lifeforms who live on Earth and hide their existence from ordinary humans.
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- Men In Black
- Bad Boys
- Independence Day
3. An elite 51-year-old assassin is all set to call quits after his 72nd job done but his plans turn upside down when he faces off against a younger clone of himself.
- Ride or Die
- ATL
- Gemini Man
- The Seat Filler
4. An abandoned kid living with a mean foster mom finds her life taking a turn when a business tycoon and New York City mayoral candidate makes a thinly-veiled campaign move and takes her in.
- Annie
- Hitch
- Hancock
- Seven Pounds
5. A struggling salesman takes custody of his son but gets evicted from the apartment and he's poised to begin a life-changing professional career as an intern with no pay at the beginning.
- Pursuit of Happyness
- Winter's Tale
- Collateral Beauty
- Dads
6. A technophobic cop is assigned to investigate a crime that may have been committed by a robot and it leads to a larger threat to humanity.
- ATL
- Made In America
- Focus
- I, Robot
7. A lovable street urchin stumbles upon a magic lamp that has the power to make a person's deepest wishes come true but the lamp is in the eyes of a power-hungry Grand Vizier who wants to overthrow the Sultan
- Aladdin
- Spies In Disguise
- Shark Tale
- Ali
8. After a plague spanning years kills most of humanity and transforms people into monsters, the sole survivor in New York embarks on a journey to find a cure.
- Men In Black III
- I Am Legend
- Bad Boys II
- Seven Pounds
9. A corrupt politician and his NSA goons target a lawyer who accidentally receives a piece of key evidence to a politically motivated crime.
- Concussion
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Enemy of the State
- Bad Boys for Life
10. In an alternate, present-day evil creatures are seen coexisting since the beginning of time and two police officers, one human and another orc embark to find the powerful wand before evil creatures do.
- Bright
- Spies in Disguise
- Suicide Squad
- Focus
