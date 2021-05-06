Will Smith Quiz: Guess These Will Smith Movies Based On One-line Summary

Will Smith began his acting career after he starred in NBC'S popular television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Ait. In a career spanning almost three decades, the 52-year-old actor has been a part of several iconic films of various genres, portraying a wide variety of roles. If you consider yourself an ardent Will Smith fan, try to guess his movies with the one-line summary.

Will Smith's quiz based on one-line movie summary

1. People were forced to leave Earth a millennium ago to establish a new home on Nova Prime and the teenage son feels enormous pressure to follow his legendary father's footsteps in the new world.

Suicide Squad

Ali

Wild Wild West

After Earth

2. An aline crash the land on earth and two agents of a secret organization supervise extraterrestrial lifeforms who live on Earth and hide their existence from ordinary humans.

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Men In Black

Bad Boys

Independence Day

3. An elite 51-year-old assassin is all set to call quits after his 72nd job done but his plans turn upside down when he faces off against a younger clone of himself.

Ride or Die

ATL

Gemini Man

The Seat Filler

4. An abandoned kid living with a mean foster mom finds her life taking a turn when a business tycoon and New York City mayoral candidate makes a thinly-veiled campaign move and takes her in.

Annie

Hitch

Hancock

Seven Pounds

5. A struggling salesman takes custody of his son but gets evicted from the apartment and he's poised to begin a life-changing professional career as an intern with no pay at the beginning.

Pursuit of Happyness

Winter's Tale

Collateral Beauty

Dads

6. A technophobic cop is assigned to investigate a crime that may have been committed by a robot and it leads to a larger threat to humanity.

ATL

Made In America

Focus

I, Robot

7. A lovable street urchin stumbles upon a magic lamp that has the power to make a person's deepest wishes come true but the lamp is in the eyes of a power-hungry Grand Vizier who wants to overthrow the Sultan

Aladdin

Spies In Disguise

Shark Tale

Ali

8. After a plague spanning years kills most of humanity and transforms people into monsters, the sole survivor in New York embarks on a journey to find a cure.

Men In Black III

I Am Legend

Bad Boys II

Seven Pounds

9. A corrupt politician and his NSA goons target a lawyer who accidentally receives a piece of key evidence to a politically motivated crime.

Concussion

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Enemy of the State

Bad Boys for Life

10. In an alternate, present-day evil creatures are seen coexisting since the beginning of time and two police officers, one human and another orc embark to find the powerful wand before evil creatures do.

Bright

Spies in Disguise

Suicide Squad

Focus

Will Smith's movies quiz answer bank:

After Earth Men In Black Gemini Man Annie Pursuit of Happyness I, Robot Aladdin I Am Legend Enemy of the State Bright

