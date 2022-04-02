Will Smith Resigns From Academy Over Feud With Chris Rock At Oscars; 'I Am Heartbroken'

Hollywood's biggest star-studded event, the 94th Academy Awards, saw a shocking turn of events after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on the stage. Following the shocking incident, Smith became the most talked-about celebrity of the night and received a lot of backlash from viewers, the industry, and the Academy.

Moments after the incident, Smith received his first-ever Oscar for his latest outing, King Richard. Now, in the latest update, Smith has resigned from the Academy and mentioned how he hurt a lot of people, including Chris Rock and his family, with his actions.

Will Smith resigns from the Academy

As per a report by Variety, Will Smith released a statement that read, "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and global audiences at home." "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken," he added.

He further stated, "I want to put the focus back on those who deserved attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film." While concluding his statement, he mentioned, "change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

David Rubin, the Academy president, accepted Smith's resignation and said in a statement, "We have received and accepted Mr Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

What happened at Oscars 2022?

Hollywood star Will Smith lost his cool after comedian Chris Rock poked a joke at former's actor wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The comedian suggested Jada Pinkett Smith star in GI Jone 2 addressing her baldness, which is due to a condition called alopecia. Soon after, an offended Smith was seen marching towards the stage and slapping Rock. He also asked Rock to keep his "wife's name out of his f***ing mouth." Soon after the incident, Smith was awarded his first-ever Oscar for his film King Richard.

Image: AP