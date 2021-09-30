Will Smith Responds To Claims Of Possible Return As 'Deadshot' In DCEU

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was recently released in the theatres for the audience and met with a positive response. The movie was the reimagining of David Ayer's 2016 movie Suicide Squad and several new anti-heroes like Edris Elba's Bloodsport, John Cena's Peacemaker and many more. While the fans were introduced to new anti-heroes, they also wanted to see Will Smith's Deadshot on the bring screen again. It was reported that Edris Elba's Bloodsport was a replacement of Smith's Deadshot in DCEU. However, Smith himself has cleared the air around his return in DC and said that he would definitely return as Deadshot.

Will Smith responds to claims he'd return as Deadshot

In an Undercover feature for GQ magazine, the Men In Black actor himself responded to a fan's question about Deadshot's absence in The Suicide Squad. Will put all the rumours to rest about Idris Elba's Bloodsport being his pseudo-replacement and said that his absence in the movie was a 'timing issue.' He said, "Yeah, I was working and they were ready to shoot, it was a timing issue." After checking that Idris Elba hadn't taken over his character in the latest James Gunn movie, Will added, "Alright, cool, so I can come back."

The producer of The Suicide Squad, Peter Safran told Comicbook, "We discussed it, But I think the Will of it all was really more of a schedule thing than anything else. We knew we had to start shooting in September [2019] because, frankly, we knew probably earlier than other people did that James was going to come back and do Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3."

Will Smith in King Richard

Meanwhile, Smith will next be seen in the biographical drama film based on the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton will play the role of Venus and Serena William respectively. The official synopsis of the movie reads-

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons.

