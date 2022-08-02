Will Smith Responds To Fans Disappointed Over His Oscars Feud With Comedian Chris Rock

Actor Will Smith has provided a sincere apology to fans who are disappointed with him over his Oscars feud with comedian Chris Rock. In a shocking turn of events, the King Richards actor took to the stage and slapped Rock across the face after the latter made fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. However, a few moments later when Smith went on stage for his Oscar win, he failed to adequately address the incident in his acceptance speech.

Various celebrities as well fans offered their opinions on the incident, with many condemning the Bad Boys actor for his 'unacceptable' behaviour. The Academy also weighed in on the matter, thereby banning Will Smith from the Oscars ceremony for the next 10 years.

Will Smith offers apology to fans

In a new video shared on his Youtube channel, Will Smith offered an apology in the form of questions that were raised by netizens on the internet. Answering the question of why he didn’t apologise to comedian Chris Rock in his acceptance speech, Smith said, "I was fogged out by that point. It is all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is ready, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk. I want to apologise to Chris’ mother."

In a response to one of the comments by a fan, he replied:

"Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down. So, it hurts. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me. And the work I’m trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. Right? I’m human. I made a mistake and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of sh-t. So, I would say to those people, I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you that I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world and, you know, if you hang on, I promise that we’ll be able to be friends again."

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that Will Smith has offered an apology to Chris Rock. Earlier, a couple of days after his Oscars feud, he took to his Instagram handle and apologised for his actions. Take a look:

