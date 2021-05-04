Will Smith Reveals Being In The 'worst Shape' Of His Life, Leaves Celebrities Laughing

The majority of celebrities of the film industry are conscious over their fitness and like to look their best, not just on-screen, but even off-screen. However, it seems Will Smith is not one of those if his recent post is anything to go by, as he did not mind sharing a photo depicting being in the 'worst phase.' The Hollywood star enjoyed being ‘real’ with his fans as he even impressed celebrities with his post.

Will Smith on not being in the 'worst shape'

The I am Legend star posted a picture of himself around a natural setting. Dressed in shorts and a jacket, the actor seemed to in his spirits as he flaunted his slightly bulging stomach. In the caption, he was being real in sharing that he was in the ‘worst shape’ of his life.

Among those impressed by the post included actor Joel Kinnaman and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Will Smith last appeared in the films Bad Boys for Life that released in 2020.

He is currently working on the movie King Richard where he plays the role of Richard Williams, father and coach of accomplished tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. The movie is being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin. The movie also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Dylan McDermott.

The film is slated for release on November 19, 2021, and is being planned for a simultaneous release on HBO Max.

He had also released his documentary Will Smith: Off The Deep End last year. Will Smith is also set to host a documentary series Amend: The Fight for America.

