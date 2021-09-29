Will Smith Reveals 'open Relationship' With Wife, Once Wanted 'harem Of Girlfriends'

Hollywood superstar Will Smith spoke candidly about his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith in a recent interview where he disclosed that the couple has been in an open relationship. Discussing his upcoming memoir, 'Will' with GQ, the 'Men in Black' actor shared that his wife never believed in a conventional marriage, and monogamy has not been a part of their 23-years of the union. The actor revealed that the two had engaged in sexual relationships with other people outside the marriage, something that he had a hard time accepting given his strict Christian upbringing.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection,” Smith told GQ.

Had a dream of a 'harem of girlfriends': Smith

Will Smith further shared that at one point in time, he had also dreamt of having a “harem of girlfriends,” which included A-lister Halle Berry. He said that the idea of 20 women loving and taking care of him seemed 'great' as a teenager. However, he would not want to suggest the concept of an open relationship to others.

“I don’t know where I saw it or some s**t as a teenager, but the idea of traveling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea,” Smith said.

The actor revealed that he had built a foundation of trust with Jada Pinkett Smith which allowed the two freedom to explore outside of the conventional marriage setup. He told GQ, “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”