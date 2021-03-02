Will Smith Says He Has Not Ruled Out Running For The US Presidency; Details Inside

In an interview with Iron Man and The Lion King director Jon Favreau, Bad Boys For Life actor Will Smith has revealed that he hasn’t exactly ruled out considering running for office in the near future. Smith can be heard talking about it in the most recent episode of Pod Save America, a podcast that is co-hosted by Favreau. In addition to the same, the actor can also be heard talking about his experience with racism and how his experiences in the film fraternity have essentially shaped his worldview.

What did Will Smith say about running for office on Jon Favreau's podcast?:

In the episode titled, Bienvenidos a Orlando (with Will Smith!), while talking about his thoughts on running for office, Smith, who has joked about it several times in the past, can be heard saying that, "I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I'll consider that at some point down the line".

He further added that "I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena." Smith, 52, has always been an advocate for social reform and change.

While talking about his experience with racism, he can be heard saying that, "I've been called (The "N" word) to my face probably five or six times. And fortunately for my psyche, I've never been called [n-word] by a smart person, I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid, and they were easy to get around. I just had to be smarter now while they were very dangerous. I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect."

Will Smith on the work front

The latest additions to the list of Will Smith's movies are said to be an upcoming sequel to his Netflix film, Bright. Additionally, the actor will be seen in the biopic space one more time as a dreaded crime lord that went by the name of Nicky Barnes aka ‘Mr. Untouchable’ in a film called The Council. He will also be seen in the film King Richard, a biopic on the life of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams.

