Will Smith Set To Embark On New Adventure With National Geographic In 'Pole To Pole'

Golden Globe-winning actor Will Smith is all set to team up with National Geographic for a new adventure. The actor will be featuring in the channel's forthcoming show Pole to Pole. According to Hollywood Reporter, Smith will act as the executive producer for Pole to Pole via his Westbrook banner alongside the company's Miguel Melendez and Terence Carter; Nutopia's Jane Root and Peter Lovering; Protozoa's Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel with the Nat Geo series 'Welcome to Earth' producers Nutopia and Protozoa Pictures.

Will Smith will star and executive produce the series titled Pole to Pole. The show will stream on Disney+ as part of the Nat Geo hub. The actor will embark on a 26,000-mile trek from the South Pole to the North Pole, crossing all of Earth's biomes and spending time with various communities along the way. He will reunite with the team of his series Welcome to Earth.

About the show, 'Pole to Pole'

The show's start date and premiere have not been announced yet, but it will be filmed for more than 100 days. The eight-part TV documentary travel series, Pole to Pole was announced by Nat Geo during its time before the Television Critics Association on Monday. They included projects bankrolled by James Cameron, Jon Favreau and the BBC Studios Natural History Unit and an adventure show starring magician David Blaine.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, National Geographic Content president Courteney Monroe released a statement, which read, "At National Geographic, our strategy is to tell bold, best-in-class stories that ignite curiosity and inspire people to explore and care about our world". "With premium, creatively ambitious shows from the very best storytellers in the world, we are bringing awe and wonder to the lives of global Disney+ subscribers with wildly entertaining National Geographic documentary series, feature documentary films, epic natural history and fact-based scripted drama", he added.

Will Smith nominated as one of the leading contenders for BAFTA

Will Smith is currently in news for nominations during the awards season. The actor's performance in Warner Bros' King Richard is one of the leading contenders for BAFTA as well as the 94th Academy Awards, set to take place on March 27, 2022.

