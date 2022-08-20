Will Smith's Oscars 2022 altercation with comedian Chris Rock will go down in history as one of the most controversial moments in the actor's career. Even months after the infamous slap incident took place on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, the buzz around the same refrains from slowing down.

As of now, it seems like the King Richards star is slowly getting back to normal. Will is pulling out all stops to mark his return on social media. Recently, on August 20 the actor headed to his Instagram and shared a hilarious video expressing his desire to 'get back' on social media.

Will Smith shares a hilarious video

On Saturday, Will Smith took to his Instagram handle and dropped a funny video where a young gorilla is seen poking and prodding a giant gorilla. In the video, the baby gorilla goes and disturbs the big gorilla and then he runs away. The young gorilla does it again and again, later the adult gorilla gets frustrated and runs after the little one. The video also included a text that read, "Me trying to get back on social media."

As soon as the post came online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "One moment can’t erase 30 plus years of goodwill, put your jersey on and get back in the game." Another wrote, "Lol. We will welcome you back man! We’ve missed you! Everyone goes through sh*t. You’re human, just like the rest of us! COME BACK WILL!"

Will Smith Posts apology video

Earlier, Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock in his latest social media post, thereby breaking the silence post altercation. The 53-year-old actor apologised in the form of questions that were raised by netizens on the internet. Responding to why he didn’t apologise to Chris in his acceptance speech, Smith said, "I was fogged out by that point. It is all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is ready, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk. I want to apologise to Chris’ mother."

