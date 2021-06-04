Will Smith Stands In Solidarity With Naomi Osaka, Says 'you Are Right, They Are Wrong'

Will Smith's Instagram family quite recently learned that the actor, like many others from the entertainment fraternity, stands in solidarity with Naomi Osaka, who quite recently chose to opt-out of the French Open for mental health reasons. Will Smith's latest Instagram post sees the actor sharing a picture of a page from a book on which he has written "Hey Naomi, You Are Right, They Are Wrong, I Am With You" and added his signature at the bottom for finishing touches. Through the same, Smith can be seen criticizing those who are of the opinion that Naomi Osaka should have carried on with the French Open regardless. The post can be found below.

Will Smith's latest Instagram post for Naomi Osaka:

As reported earlier, on the eve of the 2021 French Open, Osaka went on to claim that certain post-match inquests were similar to the act of “kicking people when they are down” and that they had a negative effect on her mental health. The tennis sensation, later on, stated that she would boycott her media duties at Roland Garros. In spite of the Grand Slam organisers ignoring the Naomi Osaka mental health confession by stating that she will have to pay sizable fines and even be subjected to potential future suspensions from major tournaments if she continues not to fulfil her press obligations, Osaka chose not to get affected by it.

Not too long after that, Osaka shared a comprehensive text post on her Instagram handle in a bid to tell her side of the story. In the post, she can be seen revealing that she has faced "long bouts of depression" since the year 2018 and has always had a "hard time" dealing with it. Additionally, she even implied that she isn't the kind of person who would use the term "mental health" loosely. The post can be found below.

Naomi Osaka's latest Instagram post about her mental health struggles:

As far as future projects are concerned, upcoming Will Smith movies will see him playing important parts in films such as King Richard and The Many Saints of Newark, amongst others. It was also believed that the Mortal Kombat movie will also see him play a character too, but that, as is known to many by now, turned out to be false. Additionally, Smith will also work on the fourth instalment of the Bad Boys film series and his science fiction Netflix film, Bright, will also get a sequel. More details regarding Will Smith's latest films will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

