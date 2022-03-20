Will Smith To Kristen Stewart: Some Best Red Carpet Looks Of Producers Guild Awards 2022

Quick links:
Kristen Steward struck a pose on the red carpet of the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Of America Awards in a strapless off white gown with a textured skirt.
Jung Ho Yeon stunned in an all-black ensemble as she donned a mini black coloured shimmery dress teamed up with chunky footwear.
Andrew Garfield graced the red carpet for the PGA awards in LA as he wore a beautiful suit by Brioni, teamed up with a black pair of shoes.
Chris Pine looked dapper at the Producers Guild Awards as he opted for a black casual suit paired with a white-coloured t-shirt.
Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan was all suited up for the event. Jamie wore a black suit teamed up with a black coloured bow and a plane white shirt.
