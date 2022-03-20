Will Smith To Kristen Stewart: Some Best Red Carpet Looks Of Producers Guild Awards 2022

Last Updated: 20th March, 2022 22:10 IST

Will Smith managed to look versatile at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Of America Awards as he donned a grey-coloured suit teamed up with a black basecoat and a same toned tie.

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan was all suited up for the event. Jamie wore a black suit teamed up with a black coloured bow and a plane white shirt.

Andrew Garfield graced the red carpet for the PGA awards in LA as he wore a beautiful suit by Brioni, teamed up with a black pair of shoes.

Kristen Steward struck a pose on the red carpet of the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Of America Awards in a strapless off white gown with a textured skirt.

