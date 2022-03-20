Last Updated:

Will Smith To Kristen Stewart: Some Best Red Carpet Looks Of Producers Guild Awards 2022

Will Smith, Andrew Garfield to Kristen Stewart, here are some of the best red carpet looks of the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards 2022.

Swati Singh
Kristen Stewart
Image: Instagram/@robstengram

Kristen Steward struck a pose on the red carpet of the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Of America Awards in a strapless off white gown with a textured skirt.

Jung Ho Yeon
Image: Instagram/@fashion_celebs_critics_

Jung Ho Yeon stunned in an all-black ensemble as she donned a mini black coloured shimmery dress teamed up with chunky footwear.

Andrew Garfield
Image: Instagram/@warrenalfiebaker

Andrew Garfield graced the red carpet for the PGA awards in LA as he wore a beautiful suit by Brioni, teamed up with a black pair of shoes.

Chris Pine
Image: Instagram/@_thefilmatrix_

Chris Pine looked dapper at the Producers Guild Awards as he opted for a black casual suit paired with a white-coloured t-shirt.

Jamie Dornan
Image: Instagram/@_thefilmatrix_

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan was all suited up for the event. Jamie wore a black suit teamed up with a black coloured bow and a plane white shirt.

Will Smith
Image: Instagram/@_thefilmatrix_

Will Smith managed to look versatile at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Of America Awards as he donned a grey-coloured suit teamed up with a black basecoat and a same toned tie. 

