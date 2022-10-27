Will Smith Visits LA Lakers, Actor Speaks About Practicing Gratitude In Times Of Challenge

Will Smith is all set to make his comeback to acting with his upcoming highly-anticipated film Emancipation. The King Richard actor recently visited the Los Angeles Lakers team as a part of the Lakers' Genius Talks where the Oscar winner was presented with a No. 14 Lakers jersey. The 54-year-old also got himself photographed with the team and its owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka.

Sharing a picture with the team on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Gave a sneak peek of #Emancipation to the @lakers and had a GREAT convo about the film for their Genius Series… big thanx to everyone who came thru!! Next stop… my @sixers."

Will Smith speaks at Lakers' Genius Talks

As per PEOPLE, during the Lakers' Genius Talks, Smith shed light on "strength through togetherness, and practising gratitude in times of great challenge." It is pertinent to note that his message was said to be inspired by some of the themes in his forthcoming film Emancipation. The film had its first screening in Washington, D.C. on October 1, 2022, before its scheduled release by Apple TV+ on December 9, 2022, and it garnered immense praise from the audience, as evident from their reactions on social media.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, while speaking at the screening, Smith talked about the film, stating that it's about faith and the heart of a man.

"Throughout my career, I've turned down many films that were set in slavery. I never wanted to show us like that. And then this picture came along. And this is not a film about slavery. This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith. This is a film about the heart of a man — what could be called the first viral image. Cameras had just been created, and the image of whipped Peter went around the world."

With Emancipation, Smith decides to advance in his career despite still having to live with the ramifications of his one decision on the Oscar stage when he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making jokes about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness.

Image: Instagram/@willsmith