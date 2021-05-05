Will Smith Wants To 'feel Better' About His Body, Fans Flood His DM With Gym Clips

Will Smith took to Instagram on Tuesday night and spoke his heart about being in the 'worst shape of his life.' He mentioned that his pumped body carried him through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing through the pantry. He added that he loves this body, but also wants to 'feel better'. The actor quipped that he'd give up on midnight muffins and is all set to get in the 'best shape of his life' to get his health and wellness back on track. He hoped that it works out for him.

As soon as Will Smith's Instagram post gained momentum all over the internet, fans helped him overcome his 'worst shape'. Will shared glimpses of how his fans flooded his Instagram DM with numerous videos, providing him with tricks and tips to lose weight at the gym. Sharing some of the clips he received, the actor wrote, "Y’all tryna kill me with these workouts in my DMs". He added, "I’m lucky if I make it off the elliptical today," and laughed out loud.

Earlier, the actor garnered a lot of praises for being 'real' in sharing that he was in the ‘worst shape’ of his life. It all began after he posted a picture of himself two days back and flaunted his bloated stomach. He penned, "I’m gonna be real with yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life." Casey Neistat, Sonna, Mclyte, Harry Hudson, King Bach, Charlie Mack, Joel Kinnaman, Lewis Hamilton, and many others dropped their comments on his post.

Fans help Will overcome his 'worst shape'

On the work front, Will Smith was last seen in the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life. He is currently working on the movie titled King Richard, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin. Also starring Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Dylan McDermott, among others, the film will be produced by Will Smith, James Lassiter, Tim White, Trevor White. Last year, Smith also shared glimpses of Fresh Prince reunion with Karyn Parsons, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali. He wrote, "After reading everyone’s comments, I’m realizing we forgot to tell y’all to bring tissues, napkins, toilet paper, whatever you got before watching Fresh Prince reunion."