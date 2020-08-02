Will Smith Was 'terrified' To Play The Character Of A Genie In 'Aladdin'; Read More Trivia

Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, the film Aladdin is based on the classic tale of One Thousand and One Nights. The film follows the story of a street urchin who falls in love with a Princess and becomes friends with a Genie. Aladdin is Will Smith's first Disney movie. Read interesting trivia about the film below:

Interesting trivia about Aladdin

In the film when the Genie shows Aladdin the floating scroll, the drawing contains the Genie, the Aladdin and the Sultan in their original animated forms.

Patrik Stewart campaigned for the role of Jafar in Aladdin. He had previously turned down the role in Aladdin (1992) and had regretted that ever since.

The carpet flies over the 'Pridelands of The Lion King' in the song A Whole New World

Also Read: Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless

In the film when Aladdin is showed Ababwa on a map by the Genie, it features Disneyland locations like Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Adventureland and the Magic Kingdom.

In one of the scenes when Aladdin asks the Genie to make him a prince, the Genie produces an actual king in the background.

The prince dressed in colours of pink and lime green was the same seen in Will Smith's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990).

Also Read: Will Smith's Marital Problems With Jada Pinkett Smith Worsened Due To Fame?

Will Smith admitted he was terrified while playing the character of a Genie, but found a lane that paid homage to Robin William's performance in the original Aladdin (1992), while also making the role his thing.

Will Smith recorded the song Friend Like Me on the first day he met composers.

The Prince Ali song has the lyric "Sunday Salaam" which was changed to "Friday Salaam". This was actually accurate as the holy day for Muslims is Friday not Sunday.

Also Read: Will Smith's Daughter Shares A Cryptic Post In Light Of Rumours About Her Mother's Affair

After the Genie rescues the group from a cave, the carpet is seen building a sandcastle that looks exactly like the Disney castle logo. Towards the end, the carpet also throws sand over it to represent the arc symbol.

Naomi Scott almost lost the role of Jasmine to Indian actor Tara Sutaria. The director, Guy Ritchie, finally chose Naomi Scott when he found she had better on-screen chemistry with Mena Massoud.

Jim Carrey was originally chosen for the role of Genie, but he was involved in a lawsuit and could not commit to long term work.

Also Read: Fans Think Margot Robbie Is The Reason Why Will Smith Opted Out Of 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.