Will Smith Wishes His Twin Siblings On Their 50th Birthday, Fan Says 'you Guys Don't Age'

Hollywood star Will Smith recently made headlines when he took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself, posing shirtless in the 'worst shape of his life'. The Pursuit of Happyness star has now taken to IG to wish his twin siblings, Ellen and Harry, on their 50th birthday. Here is everything you need to know about Will Smith's family picture and more.

Will Smith's Instagram post

Men in Black star Will Smith took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with all his siblings. All five of them could be seen standing in a garden and posed for the happy picture. Will Smith wished his twin siblings, Ellen and Harry, and wrote, "My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn." Smith even drew little arrows in the picture to indicate the birthday twins. One of the twins, Ellen took to Instagram as well and shared a glimpse of the flowers and cake she received from her elder brother on the happy occasion. She wrote, "Yesssss!! Happy birthday to me! 🎂🎂🎂. This is how it’s going...I’m excited about the turn out. #50 and amazing! 🙏🏿."

Fan reactions on Will Smith's Instagram post

Bad Boys star Will Smith has a massive following of 53.2 million people on the social networking site and his latest post, wishing his siblings garnered close to 900k likes within less than a day of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Hollywood actor bombarded the comments section with birthday wishes for Will's siblings as well as called it a great family picture. While one of his followers wrote, "Sending all my best wishes and blessings along the way", another one stated, "Little??? Maaan, how old are you then… incredible. You guys don't age at all 🔥🔥."

Will Smith's viral photo

The actor recently took to Instagram and revealed that he is in the worst shape of his life. The picture, where he was shirtless, went viral in no time, and people hailed the Bad Boys star for being so real. His caption read, "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!"

Image: Will Smith's Official Instagram Account

