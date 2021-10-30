Will Smith has given netizens glimpses of both, the 'worst shape' of his life and the 'best shape' of his life on Instagram. What they don't know, however, is his journey from the former to the latter. This journey is being showcased in the form of a series now.

Titled The Best Shape of My Life, it will highlight the Hollywood star's efforts of losing 20 pounds in about 5 months. Apart from the physical battle, there was also a mental fight that he had to face in this journey. This is amid the actor putting the final touches in his memoir.

Will Smith to show fitness transformation in Best Shape of My Life series

Will Smith dropped the trailer of Best Shape of My Life on Friday. In the same, the I am Legend star could be heard saying, "This began as a journey to getting to the best shape of my life. I am going to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks." The trailer then showed his fitness regime and intense workouts to get to the 'best shape.'

However, the journey gave him another realisation.

"When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically, but mentally I was somewhere else," he said. "And I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself," he added.

Clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula helps him on his journey, and she shared how he was to 'embark on two extraordinarily difficult journeys.' "I am writing my book (Will coming out in November) and it's like exposing my life to some many things that people don't know about me," Will Smith said.

In an address to his mother and children, he even said, "That was the only time in my life where I considered suicide." "Now I am about to show the world how little I know about myself. I don't want to do any of this. I am finished with the best shape of my life," was another of his statements.

Will Smith then called himself "largely a construction,'' "carefully crafted in own character." "Designed to protect myself, to hide myself from the world, to hide the coward," he said.

Best Shape of My Life hits YouTube on November 8.

