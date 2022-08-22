Will Smith's global reputation went for a toss after his Oscars 2022 altercation with comedian Chris Rock, which was followed by a series of apologies by the King Richard star. Amid the controversy, Will's planned biopic by Netflix and Apple+ also came to a halt. However, months after the incident and Will's apology, makers are reportedly looking to reopen stalled negotiations.

According to The Sun, a source mentioned how 'discussions can be started again' about the biopic, adding that the slap and other pivotal moments of the actor's life will be a part of it. Smith has been grabbing headlines for slapping Chris Rock after the comedian cracked a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness.

Will Smith's biopic back on track after Oscars 2022 incident

The source told the outlet, "Will was left out in the cold by Netflix and Apple+ in the wake of the slap. He has since apologised and stepped out of the spotlight for a lengthy period. With this in mind, it is broadly agreed enough time has passed to let the dust settle. It has been made clear discussions can be started again about a biopic which Netflix was interested in."

It continued, "Arguably, the slap, and the fallout, are pivotal moments in Will's life and will become part of the storyline of his life. Netflix wants to be part of those conversations and Will's team have no doubt Apple will follow suit."

Will Smith Posts apology video

Will Smith, who has been keeping a low profile since the infamous instance, recently posted an apology video on social media, wherein he apologised in form of questions posed by netizens. "I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is ready, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk. I want to apologise to Chris’ mother," he mentioned. Will is now pulling out all stops to mark his return on social media.

