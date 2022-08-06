Months after the fallout between Chris Rock and Will Smith took place during the Oscars, the actor’s daughter Willow Smith shared her views on the same. In a recent interview with Billboard, the 21-year-old opened up about her father Will slapping comedian Rock on the stage and even revealed that the incident between the two men back in March did not "rock her as much as her internal demons."

During the interview, Willow mentioned how she loves and understands her family and whatever they have been through in the last few months. For the unversed, to give a recap, Will Smith had smacked Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife-actor Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition alopecia which is a disease that causes hair loss.

Will Smith's daughter weighs in on father's Oscars incident

Willow Smith said, "I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness." She went on to add as reported by Billboard, "Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest."

The statement from the Oscar-winning actor’s daughter comes after Chris came out with an official apology to Chris and his family in a 5-minute-long YouTube video. In the clip, Smith not only apologised to the comedian but also addressed the discomfort he caused to the nominees and other attendees on the show. Apart from this, Smith even apologised to his fans who were disappointed by his actions and promised to better his wrongs.

“Chris, I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk," he said in the video. Towards the end, Smith even revealed how Chris had refused to get in touch with the actor as he needed his own time to process the incident. It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that Will Smith has offered an apology to Chris Rock. Earlier, a couple of days after his Oscars feud, he took to his Instagram handle and apologised for his actions.

IMAGE: Instagram/WillowSmith/AP