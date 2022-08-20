Will Smith's Ex-wife Stands In Support Of Actor; Hopes Fans Forgive Him For Oscars Feud

Months after Academy award-winning actor, Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars, the incident is still creating buzz on the internet. Among numerous reactions from several big names of the entertainment fraternity, Zoe Kravitz earlier revealed how she regretted her reaction to the infamous Oscars incident, and Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino extended support to the actor and stated that he cannot heal without forgiveness.

Zampino extends support to Will Smith over altercation with Chris Rock at Oscars

According to a recent conversation with The Daily Mail, Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, with whom the actor was married from 1992 to 1995, opened up about his Oscars incident where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for taking a dig at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Reflecting on the incident, Zampino revealed how she and their son Trey Smith stand in Will Smith’s support while adding they still are on very good terms with each other. Stating further about the actor being criticised by the audience for the incident, she stated that she hoped people would allow Will to be human while adding how one could not heal without forgiveness.

"I hope people allow [Will] to be human. I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms. You cannot heal without forgiveness," she stated.

Though Will Smith has made several attempts to reconcile the matter, he was still suffering the effects of the Oscars incident with many of his projects, including Emancipation, I Am Legend 2, and Bad Boys 4, being essentially put on hold while studios consider the public relations implications of working with him.

Meanwhile, the actor’s daughter Willow Smith reflected on the incident and told Billboard how the incident between the two men did not "rock her as much as her internal demons". "I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness. Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest,” she added.

(Image: @shereezampino/Instagram)