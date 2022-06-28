Will Smith's 'King Richard' Co-stars Give Update On Actor Post Oscars Feud; 'He Always...'

Will Smith's Oscars 2022 altercation with Chris Rock will go down in history as one of the most controversial moments in the actor's career. Smith has since issued a public apology to the comedian and stayed out of the spotlight. Will's King Richard co-stars Mikayla Bartholomew and Saniyya Sidney recently spilt beans on how he has been keeping up following the fiasco, claiming that things have been 'good' for him.

In a conversation with ET on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards, Bartholomew revealed that Smith always tells her that 'everything is in divine splendour', adding that it's always good to chat with him.

Will Smith's King Richard co-stars give an update on actor following Oscars fiasco

Mikayla Bartholomew told the publication, "Every time I talk to him, he always says everything is in divine splendour, ya know, so he's good." She continued, "It's always good to chat with him." Sidney also spoke about their film, calling it 'very special'. "Our film was very special to us...Our film was very special to us," she mentioned. King Richard won the BET Award for Best Movie.

Will Smith also bagged the Best Actor trophy for the film at the BET Awards, however, he wasn't in attendance. The biographical sports drama was based on the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Will took on the eponymous role, while Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal appeared in supporting parts. Smith has also bagged Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards for the film.

Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars 2022 fiasco

Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald condition, stating that she'll star in the next GI Jane film. He further returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth," to Rock.

He later issued a public apology to Chris via social media and mentioned, "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KINGRICHARDFILM)