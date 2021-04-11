Will Smith's Movies That Are Based On Novels, Comic Books, Or Short Stories; See List

Will Smith is one of the most popular actors around the world. He has received praises for his performances in many of his films. The actor has appeared in a few projects that are inspired by some other literary works. Know about such Will Smith's movies.

Will Smith’s movies inspired by novels, comic book, or play

Six Degrees of Separation

Will Smith’s movies that he got during the start of his career, include Six Degrees of Separation released in 1993. The plot is inspired by the real-life story of David Hampton, a con man, and robber who convinced several people in the 80s that he was the son of actor Sidney Poitier. It is based on a play of the same name by John Guare. Stockard Channing, Donald Sutherland, Mary Beth Hurt, Bruce Davison, and Ian McKellen are also part of the project.

Men in Black

Among the most acclaimed Will Smith’s movies is Men in Black. Released in 1997, the science fiction action comedy film is based on The Men in Black comic book series created by Lowell Cunningham and Sandy Carruthers. It features Tommy Lee Jonas and Will Smith as two agents of a secret organization that supervises alien lifeforms living on Earth. Men in Black earned great reviews from the audiences and was a blockbuster at the box office, turning into a franchise.

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The film is based on The Legend of Bagger Vance: A Novel of Golf and the Game of Life by Steven Pressfield published in 1995. It stars Will Smith, Matt Damon, and Charlize Theron in the lead roles. The sports comedy-drama takes place in the U.S. state of Georgia in 1931, showing a down-and-out golfer attempting to recover his game and life with help from a mystical caddy.

I, Robot

Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, Chi McBride, and Alan Tudyk starred in I, Robot. It is based on the premise suggested by a fixup novel of the same name and short stories written by Isaac Asimov. The film shows a dystopian world in 2035 that has highly intelligent robots filling public service positions, operating under three rules to keep humans safe. Detective Del Spooner investigates the alleged suicide of a U.S. Robotics founder, believing that a human-like robot murdered him.

Suicide Squad

One of the most popular Will Smith’s movies is Suicide Squad. It is based on characters from DC Entertainment. The plot has a secret government agency sending a group of imprisoned supervillains to execute dangerous black ops missions. Directed by David Ayer, it has Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jay Hernandez, Karen Fukuhara, Scott Eastwood, Ike Barinholtz, and Cara Delevingne.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Men In Black