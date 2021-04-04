Will Smith's Movies That Have An Ensemble Cast; Suicide Squad, Independence Day & More

Will Smith is one of the most popular actors around the world. He has appeared as a lead in multiple films like Ali, Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, I Am Legend, Focus, and more. However, there are also a few of Will Smith’s movies that had an ensemble cast. Read all about these movies here.

Will Smith’s movies that have an ensemble cast

Where the Day Takes You

Will Smith made his big-screen debut in 1992 released Where the Day Takes You. The crime drama neo-noir thriller features Dermot Mulroney, Sean Astin, Balthazar Getty, Lara Flynn Boyle, Peter Dobson, Ricki Lake, James LeGros, Laura San Giacomo, Adam Baldwin, and David Arquette. Smith’s first role was of a legless man, Manny. The film tells the story of teenage runaways trying to survive on the streets of Los Angeles.

Independence Day

Will Smith's movies that have an ensemble cast include the science fiction action film Independence Day. The 1996 release was directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich and focuses on a disparate group of people who gather in the Nevada desert following a worldwide attack by an extraterrestrial race of unknown origin. They launch an all-out counterattack with the other people of the world on the United States’ Independence Day. Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Mary McDonnell, Margaret Colin, Judd Hirsch, Robert Loggia, Randy Quaid, Harvey Fierstein, and James Rebhorn are part of the film.

Enemy of the State

Will Smith, Gene Hackman leads Enemy of the State ensemble cast with Jon Voight, Gabriel Byrne, Lisa Bonet, Dan Butler, Jake Busey, Loren Dean, Berry Pepper, and Regina King in supporting roles. It shows a group of National Security Agency (NSA) agents planning to kill a congressman. Their cover-up ensues after a tape of the murder ends up in the possession of an unsuspecting lawyer.

Seven Pounds

Released in 2008, Seven Pounds is a drama film helmed by Gabriele Muccino. It stars Will Smith as a man who tries to change the lives of seven people. The cast includes Michael Ealy, Barry Pepper, Rosario Dawson, Octavia Spencer, Tim Kelleher, Elpidia Carrillo, Judyann Elder, Bill Smitrovoich, Madison Pettis, and Woody Harrelson.

Suicide Squad

Among the most popular Will Smith’s movies having a big cast is DC superhero film Suicide Squad. Directed by David Ayer, it has Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jay Hernandez, Karen Fukuhara, Scott Eastwood, Ike Barinholtz, and Cara Delevingne. The plot has a secret government agency sending a group of imprisoned supervillains to execute dangerous black ops missions.

Collateral Beauty

Ensemble Will Smith’s movies list includes the fantasy drama Collateral Beauty. It features Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Naomie Harris, Michael Peña, Jacob Latimore, Helen Mirren, and Kate Winslet. It has a man questioning the universe as he retreats from life after a tragedy.

