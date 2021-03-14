Will Smith's Top 5 IMBD Rated Movies You Need To Add To Your Watch List Now!

Will Smith is considered as one of the most sought-after actors of Hollywood. With a long career spanning over 35 years, Will Smith's movies have had an impact on the film industry as well as the people who watched them. From drama to action, Smith has covered all genres of movies in his career. Here are some of Will Smith's best films according to IMBD.

Top 5 IMBD rated Will Smith's movies

1. The Pursuit Of Happyness

Pic Credit: Still from The Pursuit Of Happyness.

Starting off the list with one of Will Smith's best films is this 2006 released biographical drama film The Pursuit Of Happyness, directed by Gabriele Muccino. Starring Will Smith and his real-life son Jaden Smith, the plot of the movie revolves around a salesman who gets custody of his son when he decides to make a major decision that changes their life. The movie has an IMBD rating of 8 stars and received positive responses critically and commercially.

2. Enemy of the State

Pic Credit: Still from Enemy Of The State.

Released in 19998, Enemy Of The State is an action thriller film directed by Tony Scott. The movie has an impressive ensemble of cast with actors like Will Smith, Gene Hackman, Lisa Bonet, and Jon Voight. The plot of the movie revolves around a lawyer who falls into peril after receiving key evidence of a politically motivated crime. With an IMBD rating of 7.3 stars, Will's performance in the movie was met with several positive critics.

3. Independence Day

Pic Credit: Still from Independence Day.

Independence Day is a science fiction movie starring Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, and Judd Hirsch. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the movie was released in 1996 and depicted the storyline of alien invasion and humans' will to survive. IMDB rated the movie 7 stars and it became the highest-grossing movie in 1996.

4. Men in Black

Pic Credit: Still from Men In Black.

The classic Men In Black movie based on the Marvel comics series is directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. It released in 1997. The science fiction, comedy, and action movie revolved around a police officer who joins an organization that monitors aliens staying on earth. With a rating of 7.3 stars from IMBD, Men In Black went on to release three more movies in the franchise with great success.

5. Bad Boys 2

Pic Credit: Still from Bad Boys 2.

The action comedy film released in 2003 stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence who play the role of narcotic cops that investigate the flow of drugs in Florida. Directed by Michael Bay, IMBD gave the Bad Boys 2 a rating of 6.6 stars. Although the movie received poor points from critics, it was a commercial hit and enjoyed among the audience.

