Will Smith's Upcoming Thriller 'Emancipation' Makers Halt Shoot As COVID-19 Strikes Crew

The production of Apple Studios’ runaway-slave thriller Emancipation starring Will Smith has been halted after some members from the crew tested positive for COVID-19. The movie, which was being filmed in Louisiana with several cast and crew members on board will see a halt of at least six days before resumption, Deadline reported. The delay comes two weeks into the shoot of the highly anticipated movie directed by Antoine Fuqua. This is the latest Hollywood production to halt filming due to covid positive cases in the past few weeks as America grapples with spiralling cases accruing to the highly contagious Delta strain.

The period film is based on the life of a slave on a Louisiana plantation, Peter, which will be essayed by Will. The movie was initially planned to be shot in Georgia but later shifted its base to Lousiana, where the actual events have occurred due to Georgia’s controversial restrictive election law signed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp. The movie is being produced by Smith and his Westbrook Studios partners James Lassiter and Jon Mone as well as Joey McFarland of McFarland Entertainment and Todd Black of Escape Artists.

Emancipation will follow Peter's journey, who ran away to the north to join the Union Army and on his arrival, Army doctors took photos of his whipping scars. One of the photographs, known as 'the scourged back', was published by The Independent and Harper Weekly among other media publications and got circulated around the world as proof of tortures against slaves in America. This incident led many free blacks to join the Union Army in order to fight racists in the south.

Will Smith's upcoming projects

The actor has recently bagged another action flick titled Fast and Loose which is being helmed by American filmmaker David Leitch. Apart from this, the 52-year-old Hollywood superstar released the trailer of his upcoming movie titled King Richard. Stating that working in the movie is one of his greatest honours as an actor, he continued, "So now, I’m proud to show you all our first trailer for #KingRichard, the story of the man who introduced the world to @venuswilliams and @serenawilliams. The origin story for some REAL DEAL superheroes!!".

The actor will also star and host a comedy variety special which will stream on Netflix. Apart from his on-screen project, the senior actor is gearing up to release his first book, a memoir titled Will in October.

