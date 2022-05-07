Last Updated:

Will Smith's Upcoming Thriller 'Emancipation' Postponed To 2023 After Oscars Controversy

Will Smith's highly awaited film 'Emancipation' has been postponed for a year and will reportedly hit the big screens in 2023.

Emancipation

Will Smith became one of the most talked-about actors after his Oscars 2022 controversy. The actor's violent response to Chris Rock's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith shocked the global audience. Post the infamous slap incident, the King Richard star had to face some major repercussions.

After he was banned from attending the Oscars and other Academy-related events for 10 years, Will has to suffer another major consequence as many of his future projects have either been shelved or pushed back. As per the latest update, Will Smith's highly anticipated film Emancipation has been postponed to 2023.

Will Smith's Emancipation postponed due to Oscar's infamous slap incident

As per the reports of Variety, the Smith-led Apple film Emancipation has been delayed until 2023. Although Apple has not shared an official date or confirmed the news, a close source to the development hinted at the same. The source revealed to the portal that 'it’s the unspoken truth' that the action-drama will not hit the platform in 2022. However, there are still chances that the film might release this year as the discussion between the makers of the film and Apple is still going on.

More about Emancipation

The period film is based on the life of a slave on a Louisiana plantation, Peter, which will be essayed by Will. Emancipation will follow Peter's journey, who ran away to the north to join the Union Army and on his arrival, Army doctors took photos of his whipping scars. The production of Apple Studios’ runaway-slave thriller was earlier halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is being produced by Smith and his Westbrook Studios partners James Lassiter and Jon Mone as well as Joey McFarland of McFarland Entertainment and Todd Black of Escape Artists. It is scripted by William N. Collage and is reportedly based on a true story.

