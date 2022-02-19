Will 'The Batman' Be First Instalment In DC's Batverse? Matt Reeves Shares Details

Matt Reeves, The Batman, began development after Ben Affleck opted out of the movie which he signed on to direct, produce, co-write and star in. After Affleck dropped out, Reeves took over and wrote a new story based on DC' iconic superhero, removing the DC Extended Universe connections. Fans of the superhero are hyped and excited to see the upcoming rendition of the Caped Crusader that will be played by Robert Pattinson. Matt Reeves recently sat down for an interview and shared his plans to extend the Batverse in DC starting with The Batman.

Will The Batman be the first instalment in DC's Batverse?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt Reeves opened up about building a Batverse around Gotham city starting with the upcoming instalment of Batman. Even though The Batman isn’t set in the DCEU, the director expressed his desire to continue the film and make more sequels. Reeves said, "What I really wanted this movie to do is create a Batverse ... You don't do a story and go, 'This is Chapter 1' because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own."

He added, "But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you're starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham's story never ends." As per reports, Reeves began working on the new Batman script in March 2017 after Ben Affleck exited the project. The director initially planned to keep The Batman's connections to the DCEU and spoke with Affleck during the writing process but soon reworked the story to focus on Batman earlier in his vigilante career, with plans to cast a younger actor to play Batman.

The Batman cast

The Batman will follow Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight in his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. The cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is all set to release in India on March 4, 2022.

