Will There Be A Matrix 5? Everything We Know About The Next Installment In Matrix Series

'The Matrix Resurrections' was released on Wednesday and it brought back the popular Matrix franchise, let us figure out the possibilities of Matrix 5

After nearly a long wait of two decades, one of the most anticipated films The Matrix Resurrections got its theatrical release on Wednesday. And in this current trend of reboots and franchises, there are speculations going around that Matrix might have another sequel. So, the question that arises here is will Matrix have the fifth sequel? Let's figure out the possibilities.

What is the movie Matrix all about?

The Matrix franchise centrally revolves around Keanu Reeves who is portraying the character of Neo in the film. Neo is a computer programmer, who possibly has to defeat powerful computers who have constructed a different reality with a system called the Matrix.

Will there be Matrix 5, after Matrix Resurrections?

As the last Matrix Franchise ended with a small hint for what could possibly happen in near future, leaving room for fans to speculate that the Matrix franchise might make a comeback with Matrix 5 . Director Wachowski and her entire team are tight-lipped so far about whether the film will have a sequel or not and so, nothing has been confirmed yet about the new sequence of the Matrix franchise.

What could possibly be the plot of  Matrix 5?

While the last Matrix sequel focussed on Neo getting Trinity out of the new iteration of Matrix. The fifth movie is more likely to focus on their attempts to change the Matrix for betterment, but it is sure that they will surely face some challenges from The Analyst who is not in favour of the perfect world.

What could be the possible cast line-up for the next franchise of Matrix?

Two inclusions in the new Matrix film are pretty evident i.e  Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as they will make a comeback with their iconic characters Neo and Trinity, as they survived the events of Resurrections, so there's no doubt on their comeback. Jonathan Groff's Smith is the obvious antagonist. The rest of the cast-Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra Jonas might make a comeback but as of now, there is no confirmation on their come-back.

What will be the Release date of Matrix 5?

As of now, there is no real indication of whether the film is happening or not. But we could possibly figure out that as Matrix Resurrections took around 2 years for its production, so it could possibly be concluded that Matrix 5 wouldn't arrive until 2024.

