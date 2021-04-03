Will There Be A Sequel To The Latest Netflix Original 'Concrete Cowboy'? More Details Here

The Concrete Cowboy released on April 2, 2021, is the latest addition to the wide array of Netflix originals available on the platform. It revolves around the community of the Black Cowboys in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania’s largest city, Philadelphia, is notable for its rich history. Although, not many people know much about the city beyond the famous, Philadelphia cheesesteaks.

Based on the novel 'Ghetto Cowboy' by Greg Neri, Concrete Cowboy focuses on a 15-year-old boy from Detroit who is sent to live with his estranged father in Philadelphia. While he does so, young Cole learns about the local urban black cowboys. The film is a heartwarming treat to watch. And ever since, people have got their hands on the film, the one question that's roaming in their mind is, 'Will it get a sequel?'.

A still of Harp(Idris Elba) and Cole(Caleb McLaughlin) from Concrete Cowboy

Will there be a sequel of Concrete Cowboy?

It is too soon to say. Although the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020, it has only been released on Netflix on April 2, 2021. Netflix typically takes anywhere between six to eight weeks to renew a series for a second season. Although here the case isn't the same. While series are meant to be for a longer period, the same goal isn't kept in mind while making a film.

There are a lot more factors involved such as the producers' willingness, actors availability and more. Tucker Tooley Entertainment, Green Door Pictures, Lee Daniels Entertainment, and Neighborhood Film Co., all have to make up their mind for the film to get a sequel. Although, the viewers' reaction could definitely push it in the right direction.

Audience reaction to the Netflix original

The audience has loved the film. The hashtag #ConcreteCowboyNetflix has been trending on Twitter ever since the release of the film. Here's how the netizens have been loving and appreciating the film:

Premise of Concrete Cowboy

Concrete Cowboy is based on the novel 'Ghetto Cowboy' by Greg Neri, which is a fictionalization of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club and urban African-American horseriding culture in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The film revolves around a 15-year-old Cole, played by Caleb McLaughlin who is sent to live with his estranged father Harp played Idris Elba. The film focuses on the rich culture of the city, especially with relations to the urban black cowboys. It also depicts how a teenagers raging emotions sometimes get the best of him. It is definitely worth a watch.

The cast of Concrete Cowboy

A still of Esha(Ivannah-Mercedes), Nessie(Lorraine Toussaint), Harp(Idris Elba) and Cole(Caleb McLaughlin) from Concrete Cowboy

The cast of Concrete Cowboy includes names like Idris Elba as Harp, Caleb McLaughlin as Cole, Jharrel Jerome as Smush, Byron Bowers as Rome, Lorraine Toussaint as Nessie, Clifford "Method Man" Smith as Leroy, Ivannah-Mercedes as Esha, Devenie Young as Trina, Peter Shields and Aidan White as Drug Deal Buyers.

