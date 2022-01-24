Will Tom Cruise Step Into The Shoes Of Iron Man? Everything We Know So Far

American filmmaker Sam Raimi is all set to return to the superhero genre as the director of the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film. Apart from the big and exciting news, it seems that the director has a big surprise for the frenzied fans. With several possibilities emerging on social media, according to various media reports, it is believed that Tom Cruise could be seen as an alternative universe of Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to overtake even Spider-Man: No Way Home in the rumour-mill stakes, with the film set to feature several unexpected “variants” of well-established MCU characters as well as more introductions to new characters from the future of the franchise. Even in 1998, when Cruise himself confirmed that he was interested in producing and starring as Iron Man in a solo superhero movie, however, the project never materialized. Later, when Disney actually decided to launch the MCU, they approached Cruise for the role, but he declined.

Will Tom Cruise feature as Iron Man?

The speculations started after a picture of the Hollywood actor started surfacing as Iron Man. The pictures show Tom Cruise dressed in an Iron Man costume with his beard in perfect shape like that of Robert Downey Jr in the previous instalment. Though there is no confirmation to the rumours surfacing in the market, however, fans are desperately waiting to hear from the makers about the casting and whether Tom Cruise would be roped in for the sequel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, which features Benedict Cumberbatch released at the end credits of Spiderman: No Way Home, which was the most anticipated movie of 2021 and has collected more than 1 billion USD worldwide. It features all three on-screen Spidermen actors Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. The introduction of Tobey and Andrew's Spiderman in MCU has opened the debate among the fans regarding the introduction of new actors playing old characters like Tom Cruise as Tony Stark.

IMAGE: Instagram/Geekspic/AP